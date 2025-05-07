Earnings Preview For Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The announcement from Trevi Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.81% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Trevi Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.12 -0.11 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.13 -0.12 -0.11 Price Change % 4.0% -6.0% 2.0% -9.0%

Tracking Trevi Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics were trading at $6.58 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 128.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

