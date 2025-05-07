What's Next: ALX Oncology Holdings's Earnings Preview

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

Investors in ALX Oncology Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 19.08% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ALX Oncology Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.78 -0.77 -0.84 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.45 -0.62 -0.57 Price Change % -19.0% -4.0% -1.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings were trading at $0.5037 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 97.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

