Uncovering Potential: Burford Capital's Earnings Preview

Burford Capital BUR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Burford Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Investors in Burford Capital are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.62 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Burford Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 EPS Actual -0.06 0.61 0.24 -0.14 Price Change % -5.0% -3.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Burford Capital Share Price Analysis

Shares of Burford Capital were trading at $13.95 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.