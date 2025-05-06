Exploring Amarin Corp's Earnings Expectations

Amarin Corp AMRN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Amarin Corp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in Amarin Corp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.47% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Amarin Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.05 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.05 0.01 -0.01 Price Change % 2.0% -4.0% -9.0% 9.0%

Performance of Amarin Corp Shares

Shares of Amarin Corp were trading at $10.6 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Amarin Corp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.