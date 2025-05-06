Equinox Gold Earnings Preview

Equinox Gold EQX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Equinox Gold to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The announcement from Equinox Gold is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equinox Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.12 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.17 0.09 -0.01 -0.04 Price Change % 5.0% 12.0% -4.0% -6.0%

Equinox Gold Share Price Analysis

Shares of Equinox Gold were trading at $6.52 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Equinox Gold visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.