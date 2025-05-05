An Overview of UFP Techs's Earnings

UFP Techs UFPT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that UFP Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01.

The market awaits UFP Techs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 10.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UFP Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.13 1.81 1.53 1.10 EPS Actual 2.46 2.39 1.86 1.66 Price Change % -10.0% 4.0% 1.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Techs were trading at $202.21 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

