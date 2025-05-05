What's Next: Madison Square Garden's Earnings Preview

Madison Square Garden MSGE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Madison Square Garden will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The announcement from Madison Square Garden is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.43, leading to a 2.74% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.99 -0.79 -0.52 0.17 EPS Actual 1.56 -0.40 -0.53 0.06 Price Change % 3.0% -9.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Madison Square Garden Share Price Analysis

Shares of Madison Square Garden were trading at $33.55 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.