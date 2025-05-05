Insights into Bristow Group's Upcoming Earnings

Bristow Group VTOL will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bristow Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

The announcement from Bristow Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.49 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.22% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bristow Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.61 0.56 0.38 EPS Actual 1.07 0.95 0.96 0.23 Price Change % 9.0% 9.0% 12.0% 13.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Bristow Group were trading at $30.16 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

