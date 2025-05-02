A Look Ahead: ThredUp's Earnings Forecast

ThredUp TDUP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ThredUp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in ThredUp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 7.17% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ThredUp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.15 -0.11 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.13 -0.13 -0.15 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 59.0% -63.0% 5.0%

ThredUp Share Price Analysis

Shares of ThredUp were trading at $4.25 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 142.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on ThredUp

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ThredUp.

The consensus rating for ThredUp is Outperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $4.5 implies a potential 5.88% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Caleres, Stitch Fix and Guess, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Caleres, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 276.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stitch Fix, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 41.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Guess, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, suggesting a potential 335.29% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Caleres, Stitch Fix and Guess, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ThredUp Outperform 54.78% $43.70M -34.57% Caleres Neutral -8.30% $275.11M 0.80% Stitch Fix Neutral -5.54% $138.86M -3.36% Guess Buy 4.62% $411.07M 16.99%

Key Takeaway:

ThredUp ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. ThredUp has the lowest Return on Equity.

Discovering ThredUp: A Closer Look

ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app and RaaS partners. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from United States.

A Deep Dive into ThredUp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ThredUp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 54.78% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: ThredUp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -78.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ThredUp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -34.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ThredUp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

