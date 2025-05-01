Brookfield Renewable's Earnings Outlook

Brookfield Renewable BEP will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brookfield Renewable to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35.

Anticipation surrounds Brookfield Renewable's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.33 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Brookfield Renewable Share Price Analysis

Shares of Brookfield Renewable were trading at $23.04 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

