Uncovering Potential: SES AI's Earnings Preview

SES AI SES will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate SES AI to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.
Investors in SES AI are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 5.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at SES AI's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.08
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.11
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Price Change %
|19.0%
|-5.0%
|-5.0%
|-9.0%
|-5.0%
SES AI Share Price Analysis
Shares of SES AI were trading at $0.8988 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for SES AI visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.