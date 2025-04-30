April 30, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For FTC Solar

FTC Solar FTCI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect FTC Solar to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.58.

The announcement from FTC Solar is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FTC Solar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.84 -0.8 -0.9 -0.9
EPS Actual -0.80 -1 -0.9 -0.9
Price Change % -4.0% -3.0% -3.0% -15.0%

FTC Solar Share Price Analysis

Shares of FTC Solar were trading at $3.42 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Overview
