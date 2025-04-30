Earnings Preview For Kirkland's

Kirkland's KIRK will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kirkland's to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The announcement from Kirkland's is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kirkland's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -1.31 -0.92 EPS Actual -0.29 -1.11 -0.68 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Kirkland's Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kirkland's were trading at $1.37 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Kirkland's visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.