Uncovering Potential: Kura Oncology's Earnings Preview

Kura Oncology KURA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kura Oncology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60.

Anticipation surrounds Kura Oncology's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.42, leading to a 1.54% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kura Oncology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.64 -0.63 -0.63 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.63 -0.59 -0.59 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Kura Oncology's Stock

Shares of Kura Oncology were trading at $6.52 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

