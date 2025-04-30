Uncovering Potential: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Preview

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.83.

The market awaits Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.41, leading to a 5.66% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -4.12 -6.91 -7.54 -6.28 EPS Actual -2.71 -4.92 -7.10 -7.38 Price Change % -6.0% 23.0% 4.0% -5.0%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were trading at $340.8 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.