Examining the Future: Select Medical Hldgs's Earnings Outlook

Select Medical Hldgs SEM will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Select Medical Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The market awaits Select Medical Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 7.24% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Select Medical Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.43 0.61 0.57
EPS Actual 0.18 0.50 0.60 0.77
Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 12.0% -13.0% 10.0%

Tracking Select Medical Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Select Medical Hldgs were trading at $18.41 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Select Medical Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
