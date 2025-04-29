Oatly Group Earnings Preview

Oatly Group OTLY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Oatly Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.84.

The market awaits Oatly Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.60, leading to a 37.69% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oatly Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -1.4 -1.2 -1.4 -1.8 EPS Actual -3 -1.2 -1 -1.6 Price Change % 38.0% 3.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Oatly Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Oatly Group were trading at $10.0 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

