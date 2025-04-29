A Look at Surmodics's Upcoming Earnings Report

Surmodics SRDX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Surmodics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Investors in Surmodics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 4.06% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Surmodics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.29 -0.33 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.13 -0.27 0.07 Price Change % -4.0% -0.0% -0.0% 4.0%

Tracking Surmodics's Stock Performance

Shares of Surmodics were trading at $31.1 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Surmodics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Surmodics.

With 1 analyst ratings, Surmodics has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $43.0, indicating a potential 38.26% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Treace Medical Concepts, ClearPoint Neuro and Delcath Systems, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Treace Medical Concepts, with an average 1-year price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential 70.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ClearPoint Neuro, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 19.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Delcath Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 22.83% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Treace Medical Concepts, ClearPoint Neuro and Delcath Systems, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Surmodics Buy -2.06% $13.56M -3.17% Treace Medical Concepts Neutral 10.44% $55.48M -0.46% ClearPoint Neuro Buy 14.11% $4.76M -19.81% Delcath Systems Buy 2701.48% $12.97M -8.79%

Key Takeaway:

Surmodics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values compared to peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showing a positive performance in this metric. The Consensus rating for Surmodics is in line with one peer and higher than the other two.

Delving into Surmodics's Background

Surmodics Inc is a provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay tests and microarrays. The company's reportable segments are; Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. Maximum revenue for the company is derived from its Medical Device segment which is involved in the manufacturing and licensing of performance coatings, including surface modification coating technologies and drug-delivery coating technologies. This segment also manufactures vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. Geographically, the company derives key revenue from its domestic market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Surmodics

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Surmodics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Surmodics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surmodics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Surmodics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

