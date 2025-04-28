Franklin Electric's Earnings Outlook

Franklin Electric FELE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Franklin Electric will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

The announcement from Franklin Electric is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 0.02% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Franklin Electric's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 1.27 1.32 0.74 EPS Actual 0.72 1.17 1.26 0.70 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Performance of Franklin Electric Shares

Shares of Franklin Electric were trading at $89.17 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

