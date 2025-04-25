Earnings Preview: SuperCom

SuperCom SPCB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SuperCom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.46.

The announcement from SuperCom is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.57 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.11% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SuperCom's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.6 -3 EPS Actual 0.17 1.8 1.4 3 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% 3.0% -17.0%

SuperCom Share Price Analysis

Shares of SuperCom were trading at $7.715 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

