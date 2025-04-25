An Overview of Crane Holdings's Earnings

Crane Holdings CR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Crane Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

Crane Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 12.38% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Crane Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.32 1.23 1.12 EPS Actual 1.26 1.38 1.30 1.22 Price Change % 12.0% 4.0% -5.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Crane Holdings were trading at $149.43 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Crane Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Crane Holdings.

Analysts have given Crane Holdings a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $181.33, indicating a potential 21.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Donaldson, Stanley Black & Decker and ESAB, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Donaldson, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, suggesting a potential 57.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stanley Black & Decker, with an average 1-year price target of $106.75, suggesting a potential 28.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ESAB, with an average 1-year price target of $130.8, suggesting a potential 12.47% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Donaldson, Stanley Black & Decker and ESAB, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crane Buy 25.57% $185.40M 5.04% Donaldson Neutral -0.76% $305.90M 6.21% Stanley Black & Decker Buy -0.43% $1.14B 2.22% ESAB Neutral -2.70% $258.32M 2.98%

Key Takeaway:

Crane Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Crane Holdings's Background

Crane is a diversified industrial firm that manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. Its business is organized into two segments: aerospace and electronics, and process flow technologies. Crane generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Crane Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crane Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Crane Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crane Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Crane Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

