A Look Ahead: CNO Finl Group's Earnings Forecast

CNO Finl Group CNO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CNO Finl Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

The announcement from CNO Finl Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNO Finl Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.82 0.71 0.65 EPS Actual 1.31 0.94 1.05 0.52 Price Change % 3.0% 4.0% 11.0% -2.0%

CNO Finl Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of CNO Finl Group were trading at $39.76 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

