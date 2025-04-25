Exploring Woodward's Earnings Expectations

Woodward WWD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Woodward to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

Anticipation surrounds Woodward's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.81% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Woodward's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.25 1.51 1.32 EPS Actual 1.35 1.41 1.63 1.62 Price Change % -2.0% 4.0% -17.0% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Woodward's Stock

Shares of Woodward were trading at $181.06 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Woodward

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Woodward.

Woodward has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $197.8, the consensus suggests a potential 9.25% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rocket Lab USA, BWX Technologies and Leonardo DRS, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rocket Lab USA, with an average 1-year price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential 85.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BWX Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $140.0, suggesting a potential 22.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Leonardo DRS, with an average 1-year price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential 79.19% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Rocket Lab USA, BWX Technologies and Leonardo DRS, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Woodward Neutral -1.78% $189.63M 3.97% Rocket Lab USA Neutral 120.68% $36.82M -13.05% BWX Technologies Buy 2.86% $174.37M 6.64% Leonardo DRS Buy 5.94% $235M 3.54%

Key Takeaway:

Woodward is at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Woodward

Woodward Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. It designs, produces, and services reliable, efficient, low-emission, and high-performance energy control products for diverse applications in challenging environments. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors.

Woodward's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Woodward's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Woodward's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Woodward's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Woodward's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Woodward visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.