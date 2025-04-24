Earnings Outlook For GrafTech International

GrafTech International EAF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect GrafTech International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.
GrafTech International bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Past Earnings Performance
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at GrafTech International's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.05
|-0.10
|Price Change %
|-9.0%
|-1.0%
|-5.0%
|-2.0%
Market Performance of GrafTech International's Stock
Shares of GrafTech International were trading at $0.6014 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
