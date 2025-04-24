Uncovering Potential: Preferred Bank's Earnings Preview

Preferred Bank PFBC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Preferred Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33.

The market awaits Preferred Bank's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.13, leading to a 1.28% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Preferred Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.38 2.37 2.39 2.38 EPS Actual 2.25 2.46 2.48 2.44 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 5.0% -0.0%

Tracking Preferred Bank's Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank were trading at $84.78 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

