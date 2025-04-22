Examining the Future: Core Laboratories's Earnings Outlook

Core Laboratories CLB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Core Laboratories will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.
Core Laboratories bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 4.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Core Laboratories's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.23
|0.21
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.25
|0.22
|0.19
|Price Change %
|-4.0%
|11.0%
|11.0%
|3.0%
Tracking Core Laboratories's Stock Performance
Shares of Core Laboratories were trading at $12.26 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Core Laboratories visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.