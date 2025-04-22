Earnings Outlook For Popular

Popular BPOP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Popular will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18.

Investors in Popular are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.41, leading to a 1.23% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Popular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.10 2.31 2.12 1.86 EPS Actual 2.51 2.16 2.46 1.88 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Popular Share Price Analysis

Shares of Popular were trading at $86.08 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Popular visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.