A Peek at Old Dominion Freight Line's Future Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

Investors in Old Dominion Freight Line are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Old Dominion Freight Line's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.42 1.45 1.34 EPS Actual 1.23 1.43 1.48 1.34 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 6.0% 1.0%

Tracking Old Dominion Freight Line's Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line were trading at $149.87 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Old Dominion Freight Line

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Old Dominion Freight Line.

A total of 16 analyst ratings have been received for Old Dominion Freight Line, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $187.88, suggesting a potential 25.36% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of JB Hunt Transport Servs and XPO, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for JB Hunt Transport Servs, with an average 1-year price target of $160.16, suggesting a potential 6.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for XPO, with an average 1-year price target of $141.53, suggesting a potential 5.56% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for JB Hunt Transport Servs and XPO, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Old Dominion Freight Line Neutral -7.34% $466.31M 6.25% JB Hunt Transport Servs Buy -7.15% $530.35M 2.99% XPO Buy -0.93% $187M 4.63%

Key Takeaway:

Old Dominion Freight Line ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and return on equity. However, it ranks lowest in revenue growth.

All You Need to Know About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line is the second-largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States (following FedEx Freight), with more than 250 service centers and 11,000-plus tractors. It is one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns are head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around boosting network density through market share gains and maintaining industry-leading service (including ultralow cargo claims) via steadfast infrastructure investment.

Breaking Down Old Dominion Freight Line's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Old Dominion Freight Line faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.34% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Old Dominion Freight Line's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Old Dominion Freight Line's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

