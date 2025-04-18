April 18, 2025 1:00 PM 1 min read

A Look Ahead: Cathay General's Earnings Forecast

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Cathay General CATY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cathay General will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

Anticipation surrounds Cathay General's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 3.87% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cathay General's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 1.08 0.95 0.94 0.98
EPS Actual 1.12 0.97 0.96 0.98
Price Change % -4.0% 2.0% 1.0% -5.0%

eps graph

Cathay General Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cathay General were trading at $38.34 as of April 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cathay General visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CATY Logo
CATYCathay General Bancorp
$38.630.76%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.56
Growth
24.52
Quality
30.56
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved