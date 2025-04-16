A Look at State Street's Upcoming Earnings Report

State Street STT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that State Street will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52.

Investors in State Street are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at State Street's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.44 2.12 2.03 1.50 EPS Actual 2.60 2.26 2.15 1.69 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% 1.0% 3.0%

State Street Share Price Analysis

Shares of State Street were trading at $81.4 as of April 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on State Street

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on State Street.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for State Street, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $108.7, suggesting a potential 33.54% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ares Management, Blue Owl Capital and Franklin Resources, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $180.55, suggesting a potential 121.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential 68.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $19.54, suggesting a potential 76.0% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ares Management, Blue Owl Capital and Franklin Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 11.11% $947.60M 4.16% Ares Management Outperform 19.45% $795.93M -2.05% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 27.80% $336.88M 1.00% Franklin Resources Neutral 13.08% $1.83B 1.19%

Key Takeaway:

State Street ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

Delving into State Street's Background

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $47 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.7 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: State Street's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, State Street showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.13% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: State Street's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for State Street visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.