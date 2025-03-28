Exploring Aqua Metals's Earnings Expectations

Aqua Metals AQMS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Aqua Metals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40.

The announcement from Aqua Metals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 12.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aqua Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.80 -1 -1 -1 EPS Actual -0.76 -1 -1 -1 Price Change % -13.0% -37.0% 9.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Aqua Metals's Stock

Shares of Aqua Metals were trading at $2.1 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 86.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

