An Overview of Babcock & Wilcox's Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox BW will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Babcock & Wilcox to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The announcement from Babcock & Wilcox is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 28.46% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Babcock & Wilcox's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0 -0.01 -0.13 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.13 -0.22 -0.22 Price Change % -28.000000000000004% 6.0% 6.0% -23.0%

Performance of Babcock & Wilcox Shares

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox were trading at $0.74 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

