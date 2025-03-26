A Preview Of ADC Therapeutics's Earnings

ADC Therapeutics ADCT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ADC Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

The announcement from ADC Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ADC Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.44 -0.56 -0.50 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.25 -0.38 -0.97 Price Change % 0.0% -6.0% 9.0% -4.0%

ADC Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of ADC Therapeutics were trading at $1.62 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

