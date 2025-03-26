Earnings Outlook For BioAtla

BioAtla BCAB will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BioAtla to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

Investors in BioAtla are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 5.41% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BioAtla's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.44 -0.54 -0.79 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.44 -0.48 -0.56 Price Change % -5.0% 0.0% 15.0% 15.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of BioAtla were trading at $0.367 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 88.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for BioAtla visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.