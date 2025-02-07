February 7, 2025 9:30 AM 1 min read

Earnings Summary: Ubiquiti Q2

Ubiquiti UI announced its Q2 earnings on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 07:05 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Ubiquiti beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.14.

Revenue was up $134.93 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.51 in the previous quarter, leading to a 20.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Ubiquiti's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.63 1.73 1.56 1.64
EPS Actual 2.14 1.74 1.28 1.38
Revenue Estimate 523.02M 511.62M 479.64M 489.10M
Revenue Actual 550.34M 507.46M 493.00M 464.95M

To track all earnings releases for Ubiquiti visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

