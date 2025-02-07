Earnings Summary: Ubiquiti Q2

Ubiquiti UI announced its Q2 earnings on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 07:05 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Ubiquiti beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.14.
Revenue was up $134.93 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.51 in the previous quarter, leading to a 20.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Ubiquiti's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.63
|1.73
|1.56
|1.64
|EPS Actual
|2.14
|1.74
|1.28
|1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|523.02M
|511.62M
|479.64M
|489.10M
|Revenue Actual
|550.34M
|507.46M
|493.00M
|464.95M
