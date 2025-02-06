Mettler-Toledo Intl Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

The earnings results for Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:30 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Mettler-Toledo Intl beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $12.41 versus an estimate of $11.72.

Revenue was up $110.01 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.2, leading to a 7.000000000000001% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Mettler-Toledo Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 10.01 9.04 7.62 10.1 EPS Actual 10.21 9.65 8.89 9.4 Revenue Estimate 944.74M 929.12M 879.12M 958.37M Revenue Actual 954.53M 946.75M 925.95M 934.99M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Mettler-Toledo Intl management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $42.35 and $43.0 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Mettler-Toledo Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.