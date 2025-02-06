Insights into Exponent Q4 Earnings

The Q4 earnings report for Exponent EXPO was released on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Exponent beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $13.87 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 9.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Exponent's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.50 0.47 0.44 EPS Actual 0.50 0.57 0.59 0.41 Revenue Estimate 125.67M 130.83M 125.98M 119.11M Revenue Actual 136.28M 140.54M 144.93M 122.90M

To track all earnings releases for Exponent visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.