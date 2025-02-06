Leslies Earnings Report: Q1 Overview

The Q1 earnings report for Leslies LESL was released on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Leslies missed estimated earnings by -5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $1.27 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 30.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Leslies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.42 -0.18 -0.21 EPS Actual 0.02 0.34 -0.17 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 404.09M 615.41M 200.92M 169.61M Revenue Actual 397.86M 569.64M 188.66M 173.96M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Leslies management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $-0.01 and $0.07 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Leslies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.