Leslies Earnings Report: Q1 Overview

The Q1 earnings report for Leslies LESL was released on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Leslies missed estimated earnings by -5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $1.27 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 30.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Leslies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.42
|-0.18
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.34
|-0.17
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|404.09M
|615.41M
|200.92M
|169.61M
|Revenue Actual
|397.86M
|569.64M
|188.66M
|173.96M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Leslies management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $-0.01 and $0.07 per share.
