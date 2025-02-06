Clearfield Q1 Earnings Report: What Investors Need to Know

The earnings results for Clearfield CLFD for Q1 were made public on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 57.99999999999999%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $1.25 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the last quarter, resulting in a 7.000000000000001% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Clearfield's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.34 -0.52 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.04 -0.40 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 41.95M 42.12M 31.25M 29.85M Revenue Actual 46.77M 48.79M 36.91M 34.23M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Clearfield management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $-0.2 and $-0.16 per share.

