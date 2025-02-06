Clearfield Q1 Earnings Report: What Investors Need to Know

The earnings results for Clearfield CLFD for Q1 were made public on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 57.99999999999999%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $1.25 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the last quarter, resulting in a 7.000000000000001% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Clearfield's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.34
|-0.52
|-0.43
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.40
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|41.95M
|42.12M
|31.25M
|29.85M
|Revenue Actual
|46.77M
|48.79M
|36.91M
|34.23M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Clearfield management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $-0.2 and $-0.16 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Clearfield visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.