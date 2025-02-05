Hologic Earnings Report: Q1 Overview

Hologic HOLX announced its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Hologic beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $9.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 6.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Hologic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|1.02
|0.98
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.06
|1.03
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|976.69M
|1.00B
|1.00B
|986.12M
|Revenue Actual
|987.90M
|1.01B
|1.02B
|1.01B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Hologic management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $1.0 and $1.03 per share.
