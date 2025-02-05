Hologic Earnings Report: Q1 Overview

Hologic HOLX announced its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Hologic beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $9.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 6.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Hologic's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.02 0.98 0.95 EPS Actual 1.01 1.06 1.03 0.98 Revenue Estimate 976.69M 1.00B 1.00B 986.12M Revenue Actual 987.90M 1.01B 1.02B 1.01B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Hologic management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $1.0 and $1.03 per share.

