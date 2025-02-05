Digi Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Digi Intl DGII announced its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:00 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Digi Intl missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was down $2.22 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Digi Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.49
|0.47
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.50
|0.49
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|104.08M
|105.60M
|106.99M
|105.61M
|Revenue Actual
|105.05M
|105.20M
|107.70M
|106.09M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Digi Intl management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $0.46 and $0.5 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Digi Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.