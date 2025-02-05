Digi Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Digi Intl DGII announced its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:00 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Digi Intl missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was down $2.22 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Digi Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.49 0.47 0.44 EPS Actual 0.52 0.50 0.49 0.48 Revenue Estimate 104.08M 105.60M 106.99M 105.61M Revenue Actual 105.05M 105.20M 107.70M 106.09M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Digi Intl management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $0.46 and $0.5 per share.

