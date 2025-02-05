February 5, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

Digi Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Digi Intl DGII announced its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:00 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Digi Intl missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was down $2.22 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Digi Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.50 0.49 0.47 0.44
EPS Actual 0.52 0.50 0.49 0.48
Revenue Estimate 104.08M 105.60M 106.99M 105.61M
Revenue Actual 105.05M 105.20M 107.70M 106.09M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Digi Intl management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $0.46 and $0.5 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Digi Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DGII Logo
DGIIDigi International Inc
$30.410.07%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved