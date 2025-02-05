Insights into Conmed Q4 Earnings

Conmed CNMD reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Conmed beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was up $18.90 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 5.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Conmed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.91
|0.74
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.98
|0.79
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|318.13M
|332.32M
|306.78M
|332.20M
|Revenue Actual
|316.70M
|332.10M
|312.27M
|327.05M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Conmed management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $4.25 and $4.4 per share.
