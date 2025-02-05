Insights into Conmed Q4 Earnings

Conmed CNMD reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conmed beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.2.

Revenue was up $18.90 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, leading to a 5.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Conmed's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.91 0.74 1.11 EPS Actual 1.05 0.98 0.79 1.06 Revenue Estimate 318.13M 332.32M 306.78M 332.20M Revenue Actual 316.70M 332.10M 312.27M 327.05M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Conmed management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $4.25 and $4.4 per share.

