Molina Healthcare Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

Molina Healthcare MOH just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Molina Healthcare missed estimated earnings by -14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $5.05 versus an estimate of $5.88.
Revenue was up $1.45 billion from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 18.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Molina Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|5.94
|5.55
|5.59
|4.35
|EPS Actual
|6.01
|5.86
|5.73
|4.38
|Revenue Estimate
|9.92B
|9.75B
|9.44B
|8.37B
|Revenue Actual
|10.34B
|9.88B
|9.93B
|9.05B
