February 5, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

Molina Healthcare Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

Molina Healthcare MOH just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Molina Healthcare missed estimated earnings by -14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $5.05 versus an estimate of $5.88.

Revenue was up $1.45 billion from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.07, leading to a 18.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Molina Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 5.94 5.55 5.59 4.35
EPS Actual 6.01 5.86 5.73 4.38
Revenue Estimate 9.92B 9.75B 9.44B 8.37B
Revenue Actual 10.34B 9.88B 9.93B 9.05B

To track all earnings releases for Molina Healthcare visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

