Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Report: Q4 Overview

Vestas Wind Systems VWDRY announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 03:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Vestas Wind Systems beat estimated earnings by 31.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $1.42 billion from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 14.000000000000002% drop change in the share price the following day.

