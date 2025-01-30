Recap: KONE Q4 Earnings

The earnings results for KONE KNYJY for Q4 were made public on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
KONE missed estimated earnings by -4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KONE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.27
|0.20
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.27
|0.21
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|3.11B
|3.10B
|2.74B
|3.08B
|Revenue Actual
|3.03B
|3.02B
|2.79B
|3.02B
To track all earnings releases for KONE visit their earnings calendar here.
