NextEra Energy Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NextEra Energy missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was down $1.49 billion from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.98 0.98 0.73 0.49
EPS Actual 1.03 0.96 0.91 0.52
Revenue Estimate 8.11B 7.36B 6.05B 5.70B
Revenue Actual 7.57B 6.07B 5.73B 6.88B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NextEra Energy management provided guidance for FY 2027, expecting earnings between $3.85 and $4.32 per share.

To track all earnings releases for NextEra Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
