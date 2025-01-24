NextEra Energy Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NextEra Energy missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was down $1.49 billion from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.98
|0.73
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.96
|0.91
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|8.11B
|7.36B
|6.05B
|5.70B
|Revenue Actual
|7.57B
|6.07B
|5.73B
|6.88B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
NextEra Energy management provided guidance for FY 2027, expecting earnings between $3.85 and $4.32 per share.
To track all earnings releases for NextEra Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.