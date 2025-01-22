January 22, 2025 9:30 AM 1 min read

Stock Yards Bancorp Q4 Earnings Assessment

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $7.04 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.07 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Stock Yards Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.84 0.81 0.86
EPS Actual 1 0.94 0.88 0.82
Revenue Estimate 87.55M 83.85M 83.15M 82.60M
Revenue Actual 89.78M 85.68M 83.34M 86.43M

To track all earnings releases for Stock Yards Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SYBT Logo
SYBTStock Yards Bancorp Inc
$74.500.99%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved