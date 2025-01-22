Stock Yards Bancorp Q4 Earnings Assessment

Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $7.04 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.07 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Stock Yards Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.84 0.81 0.86 EPS Actual 1 0.94 0.88 0.82 Revenue Estimate 87.55M 83.85M 83.15M 82.60M Revenue Actual 89.78M 85.68M 83.34M 86.43M

