Stock Yards Bancorp Q4 Earnings Assessment

Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Stock Yards Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was up $7.04 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.07 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Stock Yards Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.84
|0.81
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1
|0.94
|0.88
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|87.55M
|83.85M
|83.15M
|82.60M
|Revenue Actual
|89.78M
|85.68M
|83.34M
|86.43M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
