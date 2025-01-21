Recap: Southern States Q4 Earnings

The Q4 earnings report for Southern States SSBK was released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Southern States beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $4.52 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Southern States's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.89
|0.83
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|1
|0.90
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|25.50M
|22.60M
|21.60M
|21.40M
|Revenue Actual
|26.00M
|22.95M
|22.11M
|23.52M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Southern States visit their earnings calendar here.
