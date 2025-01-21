January 21, 2025 8:20 AM 1 min read

Recap: Southern States Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

The Q4 earnings report for Southern States SSBK was released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Southern States beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $4.52 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Southern States's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.94 0.89 0.83 0.87
EPS Actual 0.89 1 0.90 0.81
Revenue Estimate 25.50M 22.60M 21.60M 21.40M
Revenue Actual 26.00M 22.95M 22.11M 23.52M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Southern States visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SSBK Logo
SSBKSouthern States Bancshares Inc
$34.491.11%
Overview Rating:
Good
75%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
60
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved