Recap: Southern States Q4 Earnings

The Q4 earnings report for Southern States SSBK was released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Southern States beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $4.52 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Southern States's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.89 0.83 0.87 EPS Actual 0.89 1 0.90 0.81 Revenue Estimate 25.50M 22.60M 21.60M 21.40M Revenue Actual 26.00M 22.95M 22.11M 23.52M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Southern States visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.