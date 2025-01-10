Lexaria Bioscience Earnings Analysis: Q1 Recap

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 02:19 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Lexaria Bioscience missed estimated earnings by -33.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $32 thousand from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

