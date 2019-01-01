ñol

Lexaria Bioscience
(NASDAQ:LEXX)
2.22
0.16[7.77%]
Last update: 12:05PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.06 - 2.29
52 Week High/Low1.85 - 12.5
Open / Close2.06 / -
Float / Outstanding5.4M / 6M
Vol / Avg.19.1K / 882K
Mkt Cap13.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.35
Total Float5.4M

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lexaria Bioscience reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 11

EPS

$-0.250

Quarterly Revenue

$30.6K

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$30.6K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lexaria Bioscience using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lexaria Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) reporting earnings?
A

Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 11, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Lexaria Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:LEXX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $295.7K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

