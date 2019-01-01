Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 11
EPS
$-0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$30.6K
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$30.6K
Earnings History
Lexaria Bioscience Questions & Answers
When is Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) reporting earnings?
Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Lexaria Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:LEXX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $295.7K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
